Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In A Snug Bodysuit

Bang Energy girl Rosanna Arkle wowed her fans with a bootylicious new photograph of herself posing outdoors in New Zealand. The blond model wore a snug gray patterned bodysuit that left her entire bare bottom on display.

Rosanna’s 5 million followers are fortunate, as the curvy smokeshow frequently posts snapshots showcasing her glorious backside. Yesterday, she shared a different photo of herself taken while she visited the Karikari Peninsula. She wore a thong swimsuit and wrote about swimming with dolphins. That image also displayed her ample derriere, racking up over 90,000 likes.

For the photo she shared on Monday, the Instagram hottie looked skyward while closing her eyes against the sun’s searing rays. Her face in profile looked magnificent — almost angelic. Her long wavy blond locks dangled all the way down the curve of her back, tickling her plump rear end.

It appeared that Rosanna opted not to wear any visible accessories beyond a simple bracelet. The camera was too far away to tell if she wore any makeup.

The gorgeous stunner stood in grass that rose all the way up to her calves, and she looked wholly immersed in the lush greenery of the landscape. It’s not apparent where exactly in New Zealand the photo was taken but it appeared to be near a beach or some other body of water. Clear green waters were visible in the photo’s background.

Rosanna has one of the best bodies on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that her legion of admirers is always happy to see her latest social media updates. Tongues were wagging in her comments section as her fans rushed in to shower her in compliments and praise. In under five hours, the image earned almost 50,000 likes and over 600 comments.

A ton of her fans commented specifically on her exquisite curves. Several of them contributed peach emoji in reference to her flawless behind. A few people even said she had the best butt on all of Instagram.

“You are total goals,” wrote an admirer, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Lord so gorgeous so stunning,” said another fan.

“Stunning beautiful and gorgeous body Rosanna,” a third person complimented, inserting a row of adoring emoji into their message.

“I’m in love with you sweet heart, your my dreams [sic] wife,” mentioned a fourth user.

Rosanna may have been the star of her Instagram share, but lots of folks were also impressed with the breathtaking scenery surrounding her.