Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Naps Naked Outdoors At Camaya Bali

Russian bombshell Ekaterina Zueva teased her fans with a sexy video shared to her Instagram account on Monday night. The model stripped down to her birthday suit and settled in for a nap on top of outdoor netting. She relaxed on top of a plush white comforter.

Per her caption, the stunner was vacationing in a bamboo house at Camaya Bali. Whoever was filming the buxom brunette let the camera zoom up and down her gorgeous body and then shot the verdant greenery surrounding Ekaterina’s sweet spot. Her bamboo house looked out over the lush greenery in the location. The first shot of the clip was of the napping nude model, and the final frame was of a neighboring palm tree.

While the sultry babe chose not to wear any clothing while taking a rest, the video still remained Instagram-friendly due to the clever placement of the model’s blanket. She flashed her followers some sideboob and allowed them to glimpse her slender legs and curves, but refrained from showing off anything more scandalous than that. She left her long straight brown hair down, allowing her locks to fan out slightly beneath her.

It appeared that Ekaterina only wore a light layer of makeup. Her skin looked healthy and dewy in the tropical heat. To go along with her nakedness, she opted not to wear any visible accessories.

Fans poured in from across the globe to shower the stunner in compliments. Within half an hour, her video accumulated over 10,000 views and close to 100 comments.

Several fans couldn’t come up with adequate words to describe Ekaterina’s flawless body, so they expressed themselves via emoji instead. A few comments were just long strings of heart-eyes, hearts, or flowers.

It seemed like the smokeshow’s 2.3 million followers were incredibly impressed by her bold decision to go outdoors nude, especially on an elevated platform.

“Definitely looks like Paradise,” said a fan, adding a flame emoji to their comment.

“God whats beautiful girl,” wrote another admirer, inserting two flower emoji and one kissing face emoji to their message.

“What a view!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Love it,” wrote fashion model Dr. Tala Golzar.

This is far from the first time the Russian beauty has flaunted her sexy figure. A few days ago, she sizzled in a red bathing suit while hanging out at a swimming pool. In that bold video, Ekaterina hugged her chest to accentuate her cleavage and posed in a myriad of different, equally sultry poses. So far, the clip has racked up over 209,000 views.