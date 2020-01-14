Ayesha Curry Is Flawless In Combat Boots & All-White Ensemble

Ayesha Curry looks flawless in her most recent social media update. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, Curry loves to share a wide variety of photos on her page including family-centered shots, business shots, and fashion-forward shots as well. In her most recent social media share, Curry stunned in not just one but two brand new photos.

In the first image in the series, the stunner struck a pose outside just in front of a big, white wall that was surrounded by leafy green plants. She did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she looked fabulous in an all-white ensemble that included baggy white pants with elastic bottoms that hugged her ankles. She paired the bottoms with a matching, zip-up top and a turtleneck underneath.

The wife of Stephen Curry wore her long, dark locks in braids and appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The beauty completed her ensemble with a pair of tan combat boots and a large Louis Vuitton bag. In the second photo in the series, Curry rocked the same outfit but struck a slightly different post as she wore a huge smile on her face for the occasion.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned Curry a ton of attention from her fans so far, racking up more than 47,000 likes in addition to well over 250 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to gush over her chic outfit while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her beauty. A few more had no words and flooded the page with their choice of emoji.

“Ugh ur so gorgeous,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end of the comment.

“Absolutely love you your family and what you stand for. Continue to shine your light in a world that desperately needs it…one love,” a second fan raved.

“You are living your life and I am HER FOR IT beautiful,” another added along with a series of clapping hands emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Curry took a step back from the spotlight herself and shared a photo of her husband, Stephen, and their son Canon. In the shot, the father/son duo was all smiles and appeared to be having a blast with one another. it comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 400,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments.