Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Knocks Out Impressive Upper Body Workout In Crop Top And Shorts

Ainsley Rodriguez gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers a dose of inspiration on Monday with the most recent post on her Instagram page. In the shared video series, the Miami-based fitness model powered through a workout that focused on the upper-body while wearing skintight green shorts and a cropped, loose-fitting, white tank top over a sports bra.

In the first clip, Ainsley wowed viewers with an impressive speed run on a treadmill. In the caption, she recommended running for 30 seconds to get the workout started.

She followed up the speed run with a set of rope pulls in the second video, while the third clip saw her perform lateral raises with dumbbells in each hand.

She ditched the weights in the fourth video and whipped out her resistance bands for some bicep curls. Ainsley moved to a weight machine next to complete a set of single-arm rows. Her caption advised maintaining tension in the arm while doing this exercise and pulling back before completing a full extension.

At the end of the circuit, the bands returned for a set of single-arm presses and tricep extensions.

The video series has accumulated more than 17,000 likes and over 500 comments since its upload.

Ainsley’s fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“Damn! You’re lookin’ all terminator status, lol! Keep up the hard grind,” one admirer wrote.

Another commenter compared her to a superhero.

“Wonder Woman ain’t got nothin on you,” they wrote.

“Nice workout! You’re awesome and really inspiring!” a third fan added. “Have a wonderful week!”

“You are the consummate fitness role model who looks amazing and is extremely athletic,” a fourth commenter said.

This Instagram user also speculated that Ainsley’s one weakness was that she didn’t know how to dance the salsa. But her response indicated that the commenter was mistaken.

In Ainsley’s previous Instagram workout series, she focused on training her abdominals and demonstrated a selection of home workouts that target this part of the body. Unlike the most recent videos on her page, she incorporated a sand ball into the routine to add resistance to some of the exercises. The circuit included weighted sit-ups, side ball slams, alternating planks and more. The post has been liked over 13,000 times so far, with more than 350 comments as of this writing.

“Here’s a quickie for you to save for the next time you’re sitting on the couch watching TV or as a finisher at the gym!” she wrote in the caption. “Perform all moves back to back with no rest!”