Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In Sexy Pool Shots On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas stunned under the sun in her latest Instagram photos, sharing two images from her latest photo shoot on the app. The blond bombshell looked extremely peaceful in the slideshow, letting the UV rays do their work.

In the first shot, the model stood in a cerulean pool and held her face up to the sun, putting her hands around her neck. She wore a glimmering silver crown, which paired well with the sparkling rhinestone overlay, which glittered under that sun, that she wore over her snakeskin bikini top. Her buxom bust almost popped out of the suit.

Her platinum blond locks tumbled down her sun-kissed shoulders, resting at the top of her chest. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped, framing her tanned face. Golden shadow shimmered on her eyelids, matching the bronzer on her cheeks. She wore bright pink lipstick, and her nails were lacquered with a baby pink polish.

In the second photo, Lindsey ditched the crown and instead raked her hands through her hair, showing off her dark roots and pulling her hair away from her face. This pose allowed fans to get a better glimpse at the contour on her cheeks, including the frosty highlighter that made her cheekbones glow in the sun.

In this picture, Lindsey wore a sheer, white bathing suit cover-up that showed off the animal-print triangle bikini — and her ample cleavage.

The model’s 9 million followers loved her look, and flocked to the comments section to share their adoration for Lindsey’s professional bikini shots. While many referred to her as a “queen” and left heart-eye emoji, others chose to express their feelings in words.

“Your [sic] a goddess and an amazing woman Lindsey,” one follower gushed, adding a string of roses to the comment.

“Goddess of the pool,” another fawned.

“This looks majestic af,” remarked a fan, noticing the royalty of it all.

Others replied to her caption about following her New Year’s resolutions and cheered her on.

“Congratulations on your success up to this point and future success in 2020 and beyond,” said a user.

In two hours, the slideshow racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 366 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, the model frequently shares photos flaunting her favorite assets, especially her voluminous chest. She recently shared a video of herself hiking on her Instagram story wearing a low-cut sports bra that greatly accentuated her curves. Prior to that video, she shared a clip of herself in a thong, showing off her booty.