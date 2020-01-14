Scott Gimple Reveals Further Details Of Upcoming ‘Walking Dead’ Movies

There are three expected movies to be set within the 'Walking Dead' universe and based on Rick Grimes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC is set to release a trio of Walking Dead movies. While very little news has been released since the initial announcement, the series’ chief content officer has now spoken out about the upcoming films.

Scott Gimple recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Walking Dead movies. While he did not reveal a lot about the plot of the films, which are said to be based around what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9, there is still plenty of information to be gleaned.

When asked about how the story will unfold, Gimple suggested that there was no set story direction as yet. However, they are exploring several ideas.

“We have a couple of different plans that we’re going with depending on a couple of different factors we have to deal with on everything from story to product aspects,” he said.

Even though the plot still appears to be malleable, the script appears to have been written and the writers are “currently refining it.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Gimple was not prepared to comment on whether or not Michonne (Danai Gurira) — who is set to leave the series in Season 10 — was to be involved with the Walking Dead movies. However, he did confirm further details about Rick’s role.

“We are going to continue to tell Rick’s story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story. Rick will be challenged in different ways that, in some ways, everything that he’s been through has sort of prepared him for.”

In addition, while there have been rumors suggesting that Heath (Corey Hawkins) will be featured, Gimple did not confirm his appearance either. However, it has previously been confirmed that he has been taken by the same group who now have Rick.

Also, for those who are concerned that the trio of movies will only air in theaters, Gimple did confirm that while the first film, at least, will debut in theaters, there will be a point at which fans can watch it on TV. He added that there will likely be a delay between the premieres on each medium.

“Eventually you won’t need a movie theater to see it,” he confirmed.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.