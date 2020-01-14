Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Gingham Bikini Top

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 12.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot photo that put her cleavage on full display. The picture was closely cropped and rather than showing off Demi’s entire physique, it focused on her ample assets.

The snap was taken in Laguna Beach, California, as Demi clarified by including the location in the geotag of the post. A sandy beach was visible behind her, as was a series of rock formations, but not much of the background could be spotted beyond Demi’s curves. In the picture, the model’s brunette locks were damp and tumbled down her chest in a tousled wet mass. She rocked a tiny gingham bikini top that looked as though it was struggling to contain her voluptuous curves.

Demi’s makeup was natural and stunning in the shot. She had long, seductive lashes that framed her deep brown eyes, bold brows, and soft pink lips. Her skin was flawless in the snap, the sun shining on her and giving her a gorgeous glow. She stared straight at the camera, although many fans likely switched their focus between her eyes and her other assets. Demi’s outrageous curves were on full display in the shot, and the closely-cropped angle of the picture made them even more evident.

Demi didn’t provide much context in the caption of the post, but her followers were thrilled with the sizzling shot regardless. The post racked up over 111,400 likes within just one hour, and many of Demi’s fans took to the comments section to shower the brunette bombshell with praise.

One follower appeared to be dreaming of a beach trip with the model and commented, “where was my invite babe?!?”

“[Y]ou’re unbelievably beautiful Lady,” said another fan.

“Demi you’re such a beautiful woman you’re definitely a flawless beauty,” another admirer commented, followed by a diamond emoji.

A fourth follower seemed to appreciate the close crop of the photo, quipping, “beautiful selfie babe!”

Demi frequently tantalizes her eager audience with hot images in which she rocks barely-there bikinis, and her latest updates are no different. Before she shared the sexy new snap, Demi posted a picture in which she rocked a red string bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell claimed she was “thrivin'” in 2020 as she rocked a skimpy string top and a pair of thong-style bottoms that accentuated her ample derriere. The British babe posed on a beach for that image as well, allowing the sun to illuminate her dangerous curves in the sizzling shot.