‘Vikings’ Season 6: Viewers Wonder If Ragnar Will Make Appearance In Episode 7

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Death and the Serpent”) of History Channel’s Vikings‘ sixth season. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the funeral for a much-loved character is set to air in the next episode of Vikings, some viewers are wondering if Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) will make a final appearance in the historical drama series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 6 of History Channel’s Vikings sixth season featured the death of the major character Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). With a prophecy laid down by the Seer (John Kavanagh) many seasons ago fulfilled, the famous shieldmaiden was killed by Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), the son of Ragnar.

As Cinema Blend points out, the death of Lagertha was somewhat of a twist even if viewers were expecting a son of Ragnar to kill her. Many fans were expecting her to die as a result of a decision made by her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Previously in Vikings, Bjorn had cast out a group of supporters for Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). These bandits then terrorized the community and ended in the leader fighting against Lagertha. During the airing of Episode 6, many fans were expecting her to fall at this point. However, the shieldmaiden managed to kill the bandit, only to meet her destiny as a result of Hvitserk and his hallucinations.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

After the episode aired, many viewers spoke out about the devastating loss via social media.

“Now give me Lagertha seeing Ragnar again in Valhalla,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Farewell to the greatest shieldmaiden,” said another viewer. “Now you could sit with your beloved Ragnar at Odin’s table in the halls of Valhalla.”

“That was such an intense ending,” another said. “I just wish Lagertha could have seen Ragnar at the end.”

It was this last sentiment that got some fans wondering if he would make an appearance in Lagertha’s funeral episode. While Ragnar died in Season 4 of Vikings, some suspect he will return — not in the flesh, but in the spirit in order to welcome his first wife into the halls of the Aesir.

Of course, History Channel has not confirmed whether Fimmel will return to make a cameo appearance in the final season of Vikings. This means that viewers will just have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.