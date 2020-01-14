Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Busty Chest In A Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer loves to flaunt her physical assets on her Instagram page. The model‘s 1.3 million followers are often treated to delightful visuals of her curvy breasts and voluptuous booty.

On Monday, she shared new snapshots with her admirers. She kicked off her day by posting a saucy pic of her wearing a skimpy white bikini that showed off plunging cleavage and her peachy behind.

In the afternoon, she impressed her fans yet again by taking a selfie showcasing her breasts clad in nothing but a strappy black bra by Bluebella.

For the photo, Niece posed against a gray backdrop at El Scary Witches in Mexico City. The sultry vixen flaunted her “resting potential axe murderer face,” as she called it.

Her curvy chest was plenty visible, but the image remained Instagram-friendly thanks to the flower decals precariously placed over her nipples. She accessorized with her signature black choker.

The Instagram hottie expertly applied a full face of makeup. She dabbed some pink color onto her parted lips and sculpted her eyebrows flawlessly. She also applied smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. Finally, she completed her look by contouring her cheeks with a light powdering of bronzer.

“I thought I was taking like a cute looking-away candid-on-purpose shot, and now I might understand why I never really get hit on or catcalled,” wrote Niece in her photo caption.

She was referring to the fact that her natural face appeared intimidating. The model joked about how she seems like the type of person who would burn your house down if you looked at her the wrong way.

It didn’t take long for Niece’s photo to attract the attention of her loving followers. In less than three hours, the photograph racked up more than 55,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. The majority of fans in her comments section were wowed by her drop-dead gorgeous appearance.

“Wouldn’t scare me off. You’re incredible!” exclaimed a fan.

“Well hey there probably just jealous cuz of how cute you look and think ur on a hole [sic] new level,” wrote another person.

One fan was curious to find out what the beauty looked like beneath her makeup. She often wears a similar amount and style in each of her photos.

They were lucky enough to get a response from Niece, who claims she looks “like sh*t, take my word.” Her reply received numerous responses from her admirers, all of whom doubted her answer.