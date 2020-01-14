Jenna Jameson Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Shares First Keto Menu Of The Year On Instagram

Jenna Jameson is keeping fans up to date with her new keto journey with the latest post on her Instagram page. In the photo, Jenna showed off her curves in a red swimsuit and struck a seductive pose while seated cross-legged in a green chair.

In the caption, she shared her first keto menu of the year filled with no-carb meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Jenna revealed that she starts her day with a cup of coffee sweetened with stevia and some sugar-free creamer. For breakfast, she suggested eggs and Parmesan cheese wraps with arugula.

Jenna also recommended sauteed zucchini as a keto-friendly lunch idea and said that she likes to pan-fry them with butter, salt, and pepper. For the final meal of the day, Jenna explained how she makes her own Korean beef bowls filled with fried hamburger meat and zucchini rice seasoned with ginger, green sesame oil, garlic, coconut aminos, and green pepper. She used the words “hearty” and “filling” to describe the meal.

Jenna received lots of positive feedback from fans in the comments section.

“You said you gained weight? Where? You’re so beautiful!” one Instagram user wrote. Jenna saw the comment and said that her poses hide the weight that she has gained.

“Gorgeous!! Thank you for sharing the menu,” another added.

“You look amazing and sexy,” a third fan gushed.

A fourth commenter asked Jenna to put out a cookbook and her reply confirmed that she is working on one.

Another inquisitive fan also Jenna if she eats from the menu she shared every day. to which she replied that she switches up her meals daily.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jenna recently rebooted her keto regimen after she took a break to enjoy carbs for a while. She has previously said that she gained 20 pounds during this break from keto.

But Jenna recently declared that she wants to lose 30 pounds this year through her newfound dedication to the popular diet. And she’s been working out as well. In one of her previous posts, she shared a selfie from her first gym session of the year. In the photo, she wore black workout gear, white sneakers and her hair swept into a messy top knot.

“Actually made it to the gym today… getting my blood flowing and heart pumping felt great. I definitely felt sluggish, let’s all pray for my hamstrings tomorrow,” she wrote in the caption.