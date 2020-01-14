‘The Witcher’: Netflix Will Conclude Their Series With The Book Ending Without Branching Out Into The Games

'The Witcher' showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich feels the books have a 'natural ending to them.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Netflix’s The Witcher is an epic fantasy series that is based on an already established universe. Originally a book series, it was later adapted into a hugely successful video game franchise as well. However, Netflix has now confirmed that its TV series will follow the books to its conclusion and not expand out into the games, according to Forbes.

In an interview with Steve Varley (via YouTube), the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, revealed her intent for the TV series and which part of the established universe they will be following.

“Our plan is pretty solid,” Hissrich revealed.

“Not that that means that we know everything that we’re going to do over the next two, or three, or seven, or twenty years. What I mean is that we have the books. I don’t feel the need to go beyond the existing books. They are [a] great source material.”

Hissrich then went on to explain that she felt the books featured a “natural ending to them” so she was not compelled to branch out beyond that.

This will likely disappoint gamers because if the video games were to be adapted, there would be, potentially, a lot more source material to follow. Forbes also points out that with Henry Cavill — who plays the main character, Geralt of Rivia — a huge fan of the games, it could be a disappointment to him as well.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

However, that doesn’t mean that the Netflix adaptation will ignore the games completely. Already in Season 1, references to the games have been included. Most famously, the bathtub scene featuring Geralt was included in the TV series.

Of course, with the books a complete series, it will also mean that the end is in sight regarding just how long the TV series will run. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hissrich already has a vision of at least seven seasons for The Witcher, so fans need not worry just yet as to when their new favorite fantasy series will end.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. According to an earlier report from The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.