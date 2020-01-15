Jennifer Lopez Snuggles In Bed Between Rehearsals As She Gets Cozy With Her Family

Jennifer Lopez works hard and she works a lot. So, when there’s a bit of downtime, she grabs the opportunity to revive her energy while also getting quality time with her loved ones. On Wednesday, those loved ones included her two children, 11-year-old twins Maximillian David and Emme Maribel.

The kids, who call Marc Anthony “Dad,” happened to be in the same place at the same time as their famous mom when JLo took a break from whatever project she had been pursuing. That’s when and where the multi-talented star’s picture was taken before being uploaded onto Jennifer’s Instagram platform.

Apparently, a four-poster bed was conveniently located within close proximity to the “Jenny From The Block” singer’s rehearsal space, and it sure looked inviting. A couple of fuzzy pillows leaned on the headboard as all three members of JLo’s family rested against them. The mother in the image played with her daughter’s hair as she looked over her shoulder at some paperwork that had been placed in a blue file folder.

Max was also examing a piece of paper as the three snuggled together under a soft, white blanket. The boy’s foot stuck out of the bedding as he crossed one leg over the other leg, which was hiding.

Jennifer’s latest Instagram update look is a far cry from what she wore last Sunday to the Critics’ Choice Awards. For the occasion at which she had been nominated for her supporting role in Hustlers, JLo rocked a magnificent champagne-colored gown on the red carpet. Meanwhile, as she lounged in bed while helping with her kids’ homework, the fashionista wore a slouchy pink sweatshirt as she still managed to look amazing.

At the same time, Max and Emme looked cute in their school uniforms.

JLo’s most recent social media update was quite popular with her 109.5 million Instagram followers after three hours of going live.

More than 786,000 people activated the “like” button on her post, while 3,600-plus followers wrote comments. Some included emoji — such as okay hand signals, red heart-eye faces, red hearts, reverberating pink hearts, and trophies — while others wrote on her new update, about the star, the scene, and other matters.

“Snuggle time with my little one is the best part of my day,” said one follower, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“You guys are the sweetest,” stated a second fan, who added a reverberating pink heart emoji.

“Best mom ever,” remarked a third Instagram user, who added seven clapping hands emoji.

“I love it. Work hard and family first,” gushed a fourth follower, who added a red heart-eye cat, praying hands, and a red heart emoji.