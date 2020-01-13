‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Rides A Bike Wearing Nothing At All In Racy New Boomerang

Rachel Cook has been setting Instagram on fire lately, and her most recent post is no exception. Over the weekend, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to share a racy Boomerang of herself wearing no clothing at all, and her 2.7 million fans can barely contain their excitement.

While the post is a little too racy to share here, those wishing to take a peak can do so here. The Boomerang shows Cook sitting on a light blue bicycle au naturele. As she shared in the caption, this is part of her shoot for WTVR Magazine in Tulum, Mexico, a magazine that she curates, as per WTVR’s Instagram bio.

The camera captures Cook from the front as she sits with legs on either side of the bike. The Boomerang shows the movement of Cook leaning forward as she touches the front basket with her arms extended. The brunette bombshell is using her arms to cover up most of her chest, though her nipple is still partially visible.

The handlebars in combination with the basket and the pink blanket inside in help cover the 25-year-old beauty’s groin area in the shot. However, the sides of her thighs and hips are visible, indicating that Cook is not wearing anything on her lower body either.

In the Boomerang, Cook is wearing her chestnut hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders, cascading onto her back and chest.

Needless to say, the Boomerang was a hit with her loyal fans. Since going live, the post has viewed more than 554,000 times, garnering upwards of 118,400 likes and over 870 comments — at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise Cook’s beauty and to share how they feel about the racy post.

“Killin it,” one user wrote, adding hands raised and fire emoji to the comment.

“Wooooooooooow wonderful body beautiful image,” replied another fan, including a long string of different emoji after the words.

“Oh god you are mesmerising!” a third user chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” another user put it.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Cook celebrated her 25th birthday while in Tulum. To mark the occasion, Cook shared a snapshot of herself in a tiny black bikini that showcases her killer body. Her top features a classic triangle cut with thin straps that go around her neck. The triangles are super small, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage exposed.