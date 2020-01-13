Bikini Model Casi Davis Flashes Her Curvy Hips In A Metallic Silver Two-Piece: ‘Shiny’

Casi Davis went full bombshell in a skimpy silver two-piece swimsuit for her most recent Instagram photo. The bikini model shared the revealing shot with her fans on Monday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Casi looked smoking hot while she modeled the metallic bikini. The tiny bathing suit left little to the imagination due to its high cut on her hips and thin, clear straps. The classic triangle top flaunted the model’s cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her hips and thighs were also on full display in the upload.

Casi wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with some gold rings on her fingers and a pair of square silver sunglasses.

The Instagram smokeshow appeared to wear a full face of makeup in the photo, rocking sculpted eyebrows, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the look with some bold pink blush on her high cheekbones, a bronzed tan all over her body, and a dark berry tint to her full lips.

Casi posed with parted lips in front of a white background for the photograph. One of her arms was hidden behind her back, and her other hand came around to rest on her thigh. In the caption of the photo, she simply deemed herself shiny thanks to the reflective silver bikini.

Meanwhile, many of Casi’s more than 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snap and made short work of clicking the like button over 8,800 times while writing more than 110 comments within the first 20 minutes after the picture went live on her account.

“You are gorgeous and perfect,” one of Casi’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Hips for weeks,” another loyal admirer wrote.

“You’re so underrated my goodness women,” a third person said.

“Those hips are like nothing I’ve ever seen. Seriously girl you are killing the game!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just four days before her metallic bikini shot, Casi showed off her beach body as she posed in a plunging white one-piece bathing suit next to a large boulder in the sand.

The model’s curves stole the show in that photo as well, and Casi Davis’ fans flocked to show their love for the picture. To date, the post has earned over 33,000 likes and more than 200 comments for the curvy blond.