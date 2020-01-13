‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Season 6 Will Mess Around With Time And Include A Time Jump

Chief content officer, Scott Gimple, reveals that Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' will see a 'lot of time pass.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While there is no news on when Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere, the news is starting to emerge regarding a significant time jump, according to Entertainment Weekly. In addition to this, viewers can expect to see time played with in general in the next season of the zombie apocalypse series.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Morgan’s (Lennie James) life hanging in the balance and the main group being split up and divided among the settlements run by the Pioneers. Now, in Season 6, viewers can expect to see the current timeline played with.

“Time is actually going to be played around with on this season of Fear the Walking Dead,” Gimple said.

This was something that was touched upon in Season 4 of Fear. During that season, the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) was unknown until the midseason finale when her death was revealed. During the first half of the season, however, viewers saw differing timelines unfolding from both the time prior to Madison’s death as well as afterward.

In addition, Gimple also revealed that there will be a significant amount of time passing in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, indicating that at least one time jump will occur.

“We’re going to see a lot of time pass. There is a lot of time that can pass, yeah.”

While Gimple was happy to talk about the timeframe of the upcoming season, he was less inclined to discuss plot outlines. This means that viewers will just have to wait until Season 6 premieres in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will also see the introduction of a new character played by Zoe Colletti. While little detail has been released by AMC regarding Colletti’s character, she will be a “pivotal” character whose story will “unfurl as the season progresses.” In addition, Mo Collins (Sarah) and Colby Hollman (Wes) will be promoted to series regulars when Season 6 returns.

As of now, no premiere date has been announced for Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is possible that Season 6 could premiere in April of next year after Season 10 of its companion program, The Walking Dead, concludes.