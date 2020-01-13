Jordyn Woods Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Dark Green Bikini On Instagram

Jordyn Woods is living it up on a tropical vacation at the moment, which means she’s treating her fans to a ton of swimwear photos. In a new post on her Instagram feed on Monday, Jordyn rocked a dark green bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The photo showed Jordyn standing in front of a white wall or bridge outdoors. In the background, beautiful green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays beamed down on the model and bounced off her shining skin.

Jordyn looked ready to take on the beach in a dark green two-piece. Her tight-fitting top featured a low cut that just barely covered her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, the top didn’t appear to completely fit Jordyn’s bust, as some underboob was visible.

Her flat tummy was on full display between the top and the matching high-waisted bottoms that hugged her curves. The sides of the bikini bottoms came up high on her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, Jordyn’s long, shapely legs were fully exposed.

She accessorized the look with a gold choker necklace, a small gold bracelet, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of green and gold Aviator sunglasses. A red-and-gold patterned bandana covered the top of her black, curly hair, while the rest of her tresses fell down her back. The model rocked a minimal makeup look, including shaped eyebrows and light pink lips, though she hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty.

Jordyn extended one arm out to the wall beside her and raised her opposite hand to her head. She looked off-camera with closed eyes and a straight face.

The SECNDNTURE founder’s post garnered more than 627,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments in just five hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Jordyn’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Yes picture & yes caption,” one fan commented with a praise emoji.

“Love you…and you’ll forever be my biggest inspiration in life,” another user wrote with red hearts.

“Girllll work them angles,” a third follower added.

“Whew you look good af sis!!!!!” complimented a fourth fan.

This is certainly not the first time Jordyn has slayed her followers with swimwear photos this week. On Sunday, she showed even more skin in a green animal-print one-piece. That post garnered more than 1 million likes.