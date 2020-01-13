La La Anthony Sizzles In Multi-Colored Jumpsuits For ‘InStyle Magazine’

La La Anthony recently shared photos from her InStyle Magazine feature on her personal Instagram page.

The Power actress stunned on her page in two different photos. In the first photo, La La is wearing a patterned jumpsuit from Versace as she stands in the middle of a kitchen. The starlet is smiling for the camera as she holds the skillet with one hand and sets her other hand on the counter. La La is also showing off her renowned curves in the photo, as the jumpsuit fits tightly on her body.

La La also showed off her fabulous hair and makeup look in the first photo. The actress’ hair in styled in long, cornrows and is a dark brown color. Fans of La La’s can see that the actress’ braids have swirly curls at the ends and are styled away from her face. As for her makeup look, La La is rocking a fresh-looking face with light foundation, highlighter on her cheekbones, dramatic faux eyelashes, orange eyeshadow and lipstick. In her tags, La La credited wardrobe stylist Maeve Reily for the outfit and Mys Monique for her hair and makeup look.

In the second photo, La La decided to rock another stylish look. This time, she has her son, Kiyan Anthony, 12, by her side. The mother-son duo posed for the camera as La La is wearing a red, zebra-printed jumpsuit. Kiyan is standing in front of his mom as she has one hand wrapped around him. The preteen is wearing a graphic t-shirt and a light blue jean jacket.

In her caption, La La shared that the sultry looks were for her feature for the publication. In the interview with InStyle, La La discussed how she manages to juggle her busy career while raising Kiyan. Although her character was killed off of Power, she is currently filming episodes of Showtime’s The Chi in Chicago. She told the outlet that, despite her schedule, she makes sure that she makes time for her son.

“Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me,” she says. “He’s what I’m most proud of. Having him is the most badass thing I’ve ever done, so I definitely feel most powerful when I’m in mom mode.”

The mother of one’s fans seemed to love every moment of her feature photos. La La received more than 100,000 likes from her millions of followers and more than 200 comments.

“There is no girl beautiful like you la-la….” one fan commented.

“Wow just wow,” another fan chimed in.