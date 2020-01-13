‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Slinky White PJs

Kara Del Toro is back on Instagram with another smoking hot set of snaps that her 1.2 million followers can’t seem to get enough of.

The latest sizzling social media post from the Maxim model was shared to her page on Monday and included a total of five photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The snaps were staged in an empty room that was lit up by the gorgeous morning sun, which came pouring in from a window outside of the frame.

The 25-year-old gave the appearance of having just woken up in the steamy shots, as she was wearing nothing more than a pair of slinky pajamas, and she had her coffee cup right by her side as she posed for the camera. Despite just rolling out of bed, Kara’s fans still went wild for the early morning look that left very little to the imagination, making it incredibly hard to ignore.

Kara sent pulses racing in a two-piece satin PJ set that did way more showing than covering up. The sleepwear included an oversized button-up made of a sheer white fabric, which only stayed closed thanks to the help of a single dainty button fastened in the middle of her chest. The model teased her fans by letting the sleeves spill down her shoulders, exposing even more cleavage than what was already left within eyesight thanks to its plunging neckline. One photo in the middle of the upload saw the babe tie the ends of her top in a knot, making for a seriously NSFW display of underboob as she stretched her arms high above her head.

On her lower half, the babe rocked a pair of matching pajama shorts that upped the ante of her look even more. The barely-there bottoms boasted a daringly short length that showcased Kara’s sculpted thighs and clung tight to her backside to define her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation some love for her latest Instagram update. Within just two hours of going live, the snaps have earned more than 13,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kara’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look stunning as always,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kara was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Wow, just wow,” was all a third fan could get out.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has tantalized her followers with a scandalous, skin-baring ensemble. Last week, the model brought some heat to her page again when she flaunted her figure in an open tiger-print top and black thong. Fans were equally as impressed with the sight, which they awarded over 67,000 likes.