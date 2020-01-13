‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Goes Topless In Sneak Peek From The Virgin Islands

Robin Holzken shared a new update to her Instagram page to announce to her 400,000 fans that she is currently shooting her third spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is set to come out in the coming months.

The Dutch model took to the popular social media platform to share the news just a few hours after Sports Illustrated made it public that she would be featured in the upcoming edition.

In the photo, Holzken is seen kneeling down in the white sand in front of a bright, turquoise sea. As she indicated by the geotag added to her post, Holzken has jetted off the to the British Virgin Islands for the shoot, alongside a group of fellow models, including Haley Kalil.

“If you would have told me three years ago I would be shooting @si_swimsuit for the third time I would have probably not believed you, but today is actually that day.. WAAHH [smiling face with three heart emoji] Couldn’t be happier to be back on the beach with my favorite people creating magic,” reads the first half of her caption.

For the snapshot, Holzken is rocking a pair of nude-colored bikini bottoms with sparkly details. The bikini sits just above her bellybutton, contrasting her strong hips with her itty bitty waist.

The model is not wearing anything on her torso, posing for the photo fully topless. Holzken is sitting with her knees spread apart as her backside faces the camera. The brunette bombshell has her arms bent over her chest to censor the photo, keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines. Holzken has her head turned to her left as she shoots a fierce gaze at a point outside of the frame. Her lips are parted, completing the seductive facial expression.

In her caption, Holzken reveals that her shoot was captured by photographer Josie Clough.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an immediate hit with her fans. In just a couple of hours of being published, the photo has garnered more than 11,900 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their excitement over the news while showering Holzken with compliments and emoji.

“I am shooooooook. YOU ARE PERFECT OMG ITS NOT EVEN FAIR,” one user raved.

“*STUNNING*,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a string of cat with heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such an ANGEL,” a third user added, including a series of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

As per her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page, Holzken shot her previous spreads in the Bahamas in 2018 and in Kenya in 2019.