YouTube Star Nikkie De Jager Surprises Fans With ‘Coming Out’ Video

YouTube and Instagram star Nikkie de Jager is ready to share her truth and it looks as if her fans are ready to embrace her for opening up to them. The 25-year-old Dutch makeup and beauty personality shared a new video that announced she is transgender.

The popular social media personality, who goes by NikkieTutorials online, posted the new video on YouTube and gave her Instagram fans a heads-up about the big news at the same time. In the video, Nikki explained that there was something personal she had been wanting to share with everybody on her own terms.

Unfortunately, Nikkie revealed, the power to do this on her own timeline had been taken away from her.

As Nikkie continued, she noted that this was a brand-new year and she was ready to start it off with the truth. While she acknowledged that she does not like labels, she wanted to be truly free and tell people this part of who she is and was.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means, that I am transgender. Now, so surreal saying this… filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing,” she revealed.

Nikkie went on to explain that this was always something she planned on sharing with her fans at some point, but she struggled to figure out the timing.

Later in the 17-minute video, Nikkie talked about how her mother always thought she was having a girl while she was pregnant. She grew up being very girly and thought of herself as a girl. She said her mom knew early on that they would be navigating either Nikkie being gay or a different path of some nature.

The makeup guru says that she fully transitioned by the age of 19. Her mom has supported her since she was very young, letting Nikkie grow her hair long when she was 6-years-old and buying her girl’s clothing a couple of years later.

The YouTube star admitted that she put this video out now because someone has been trying to blackmail her. The people involved threatened to leak this information about her to the press, so she moved ahead with the announcement so she could control the narrative.

Within two hours of the video going live, her Instagram post had more than 565,000 likes. The video on YouTube was quickly viewed hundreds of thousands of times, with more than 658,000 viewers giving the post a thumbs-up.

Nikkie’s Instagram post also quickly received more than 43,500 comments with fans rallying to lend their support, praise her bravery, and send their love. While this is deeply personal news that the YouTube star may not have felt ready to share right now, it looks as if she is being flooded with positive responses and her millions of followers cannot wait to see what’s next for her.