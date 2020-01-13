‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Gives Tough Advice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 14, bring Lily back to Genoa City, and she urges Devon to show mercy, but her brother might not be interested. Plus, Victoria figures out Billy lied to her, and she needs some advice from Nikki.

Lily (Christel Khalil) visits, according to SheKnows Soaps. She catches up with Jill (Jess Walton). Lily lets Jill know that she has actually started dating again, and Jill seems a little sad about the news. It seems that Lily is truly moving on from Cane (Daniel Goddard). Lily also lets Jill know that the twins are with Cane in Europe. Cane is still supposedly trying to find Colin (Tristan Rogers) and the money that Colin took from Cane, the same fortune that Devon (Bryton James) gave Cane after Colin’s scam about Katherine Chancellor’s will. So far, there hasn’t been much luck in locating Colin or the cash.

As for Devon, he remains firm when he discusses the situation with Lily. The siblings catch up on each other’s lives, and one of the subjects that comes up is the missing inheritance. Lily worries about what Devon might do if he finds out that Cane was actually involved in the scam with Colin. While Lily asks her brother to show the father of her children mercy, Devon once again proves he doesn’t feel very merciful. He already pushed for vengeance with Lily after Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death, and it looks like he will do the same thing should Cane be involved in the situation with Katherine’s will. He believes that Cane deserves prison, but Lily expresses that she’d hope Devon would allow Cane to make things right if he was part of the con.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets advice from her mother. Vicky knows that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) understands what it’s like to struggle with addiction. While Victoria thinks it’s a huge issue that Billy (Jason Thompson) stopped going to therapy, Nikki can see why, at least to a point. Even though Nikki can understand a bit of what Billy is going through, she still worries that he might be headed off the rails again. Victoria is clearly exhausted by everything she’s had to deal with in her relationship with Billy, and Nikki tells her daughter that she’s the only one who can decide if it’s worth it or not. At this point, it’s worth it for Victoria. However, after she finds a receipt from the dive bar and Billy blatantly lies to her, Victoria might reconsider her commitment to the relationship.