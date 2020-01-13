‘The Witcher’: Netflix Helps Viewers Unravel Confusing Timeline With Interactive Map

Confused by the timelines featured in 'The Witcher'? Netflix now has a map to help with that.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Netflix has just released a new interactive map so that fans of their series, The Witcher, can better work out the sequence of events in the series, according to PC Gamer.

As previously revealed by The Inquisitr, Season 1 of The Witcher contained a reveal in Episode 4 that alerted viewers to the fact that the timelines were not running concurrently but, rather, over vastly different periods in time. This led to many viewers rewatching the series in order to get even further information regarding the epic fantasy series.

The map lays out when events occurred during Season 1 of The Witcher. However, it also adds some other handy details. Not only are the ages for characters revealed but there are even some hints of what awaits viewers in future seasons.

For those that need to know now, Geralt (Henry Cavill) is 103-years-old at the end of Season 1, compared to Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) 72 years. This gives the couple a significant age gap that wasn’t initially apparent thanks to their magical ability to remain the same in appearance. In addition, Ciri (Freya Allan) was born in the year 1250, which was some 50 years after the birth of Geralt, who, ultimately, acquires the child through the Law of Surprise.

As PC Gamer also points out, Netflix’s interactive map covers “four tracks.” Along with the three main characters of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Cirilla “Ciri”, the map also looks at the general history of the Continent. In addition, the episodes that feature these timelines are also included to add ease of use for viewers who would like to go back and rewatch certain parts to refresh their memories on what happened.

This is not the first time that Netflix has created an interactive map in order to help viewers better understand one of their TV series. The German-language series, Dark, also has an interactive map since characters in this series not only also appear across multiple timelines and at different ages in their lifespans but their familial ties are also complicated.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.