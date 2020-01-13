Hannah Palmer Slays In A Royal Blue Thong Bikini As She Heats Up Instagram

Hannah Palmer slayed in a royal blue bikini for her latest steamy Instagram upload. The bombshell shared three photos with of herself in the skimpy two-piece on Monday evening.

In the sexy snapshots, Hannah looked smoking hot as she flaunted her abundant cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, long, lean legs, and booty in the thong string bikini.

Hannah wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup, including sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow.

Hannah added to the application with a pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and a bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the first photo, Hannah sits back as she crosses her legs and tousles her hair while giving in a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, the model’s face is a bit blurry as she sits on her knees and poses with her head tilted to the side.

The final photo featured Hannah showing off her perky backside as she turned to the side for the snap and looked back over her shoulder seductively.

In the caption of the update, Hannah asks her fans to choose among the three photos and pick their favorite.

Of course, many of the Instagram hottie’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 25,000 times while leaving over 615 comments in less than an hour after the post was published to her account.

“1 and 2 and 3!!! Impossible to choose,” one of Hannah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Love the photo girl you look beautiful as ever love the color,” another adoring fan remarked.

“All three, because you are too beautiful,” a third comment read.

“There are no words that describe your beauty,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah’s been bringing the heat on Instagram. Just one day before her royal blue bikini photos were posted, the model slayed in a plunging red thong one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

The video promoted Bang Energy drinks and featured the model in an array of steamy poses. That post was a huge hit among Hannah Palmer’s fans, who watched the video a whopping 193,000 times while leaving more than 1,100 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.