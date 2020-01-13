Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Puts On Busty Display In Low-Cut Bodysuit For Hot New Update

Devin Brugman showcased her enviable figure while promoting the brand Good American in an Instagram update Monday.

Brugman took to the popular social media app to post a three-photo slideshow of herself in an urban ensemble that put her famous curves front and center.

In the snaps, the model and businesswoman rocked a black bodysuit with small sleeves. The suit featured a low-cut neckline that highlighting her cleavage. The tight fabric of the garment hugged Brugman’s midsection, accentuating the contrast between her ample chest and her itty-bitty waist. While Brugman did not add any tags revealing where her suit was from, she said — in response to a user in the comments section — that it was from Gil Rodriguez.

The Monday Swimwear co-founder teamed her top with a pair of jeans in classic indigo. The pants sat just above her bellybutton, further emphasizing her hourglass figure. The skinny fit of the jeans highlighted the natural curves of her legs. As Brugman indicated in the caption, these are her jeans from Good American, the brand launched by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede. She told her 1.3 million fans that they could get up to 20 percent off and free shipping on their first order for purchases of over $100 from Good American.

In the first photo of the slideshow, the model sat on the floor of a stylish apartment in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone to capture the selfie.

In the second snapshot, Brugman was in the same location and outfit. However, for that capture, she stood in front of the mirror, giving followers a different perspective of her outfit. The third shot was very similar to the first. The only significant difference was her facial expression.

For all three photos, Brugman wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in waves that fell over her shoulder.

The post was an immediate success with Brugman’s fanbase. Just a couple of hours after going live, the post had garnered more than 10,600 likes and upwards of 85 comments, suggesting that it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Brugman.

“Does the hot body come with???” read one of the top comments, which was followed by a string of fire emoji.

“You’re gorgeous,” replied a second fan, who included a black heart after the comment.