Abby Rao Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Toned Midsection In Tiny Crop Top

The Instagram influencer left little to the imagination in her revealing outfit.

On Monday, January 13, American model Abby Rao shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 987,000 Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Los Angeles and posted to her Instagram account, show the digital influencer posing in what appears to be a step down living room with furniture, a pillar, and a staircase in the background. Abby looked absolutely radiant, haloed in golden light. She flaunted her enviable figure in a cropped white tank top, reading “Whole Lotta Hell,” and a pair of white sweatpants. The tiny top put Abby’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her ribcage. The model accessorized the casual look with stud earrings and a gold pendant necklace.

The blond bombshell wore her silky hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included peach blush, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, she stood with her hands behind her arched back and tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera. The 22-year-old altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and moving her arms to her side.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she adores Mondays and asked her followers if they shared her opinion.

Fans flocked to the comments section to respond to Abby’s question. Many commenters noted that the model is the reason that they appreciate the first day of the workweek.

“You make Mondays worth it,” wrote one fan.

“Well Monday’s [sic] just got a bit better babe!!” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Abby’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You blessed my eyes once again,” a third follower complimented.

“Girl you’re absolutely beautiful,” gushed a different devotee.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the former cosmetologist is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a provocative photo and a brief video, in which she opted to go braless in a sheer white tank top. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.