Will Smith Admits That He Was Insecure About Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Close Bond With Tupac Shakur

Will Smith recently shared that he was jealous of the relationship between his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her longtime friend, rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Oscar nominee joined Martin Lawrence on The Breakfast Club to promote their upcoming film, Bad Boys for Life. According to E! News, host Charlamagne Tha God asked Will about his feelings on Jada’s relationship with Will before Tupac’s untimely death in 1996. Will admitted that, during the beginning stages of his and Jada’s courtship, Tupac was a large part of the Set It Off actress’ life, which bothered Will at the time. The actor said that, even though he knew the relationship between Jada and Tupac was strictly platonic, he still had his reservations about developing a friendship with the “Hit Em Up” rapper.

“I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little bit of a thing. You know, they grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship,” Will explained on the radio show. “But they had come into that age where now that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him like he was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince.”

Will then expressed how his own jealousy caused a silent divide between him and Tupac. He shared that it was difficult for him to be in the same spaces as Tupac on various occasions. He also said that, while he had several opportunities to be friends with the rapper, he let his ego get in the way.

The Aladdin actor also admitted that even though Jada encouraged the friendship between them at times, Tupac’s notoriety as a bad boy rapper was something that he couldn’t get over enough to form a relationship with him, which is something he now regrets years later.

“I couldn’t handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac. You know what I mean? I was deeply, deeply insecure, and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.”

Jada and Tupac met at a performing arts high school in Baltimore, Maryland before either of them rose to fame. The two remained close until Pac was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas at the age of 25. Jada has spoken candidly about their friendship on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, and admitted that his death was a grave loss for her.

Although Will had his insecurities in the beginning of their relationship, he and Jada seem to be on great terms today. The couple have been married for over 20 years and share two children together, Willow and Jaden Smith.