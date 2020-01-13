‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Chandler Riggs Teases Fans Regarding Carl’s Potential Return

With 'The Walking Dead's' Universe set to expand, Chandler Riggs excites fans with a teasing tweet.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the return date for AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, a previous star of the series has just tweeted out a message that has fans wondering if Carl Grimes will somehow make a comeback, according to Digital Spy.

Chandler Riggs recently shared a tweet that linked to an article by Comic Book. The article stated that the series chief content officer, Scott Gimple, has said that he would like to see new formats within the universe of The Walking Dead that could see limited series or stand-alone episodes being developed. As a result, the potential is there to further explore characters that have already died in the series.

“I’m trying to get together a number of different things that we can show at different times during the year, and this focuses on characters we miss and we lost,” Gimple said in the article.

Riggs shared the link to this article, captioning it with nothing more than a google-eyed emoji, and now viewers are wondering if Carl could make a return at some point in the new content that Gimple is hinting at.

Carl died after being bitten by a walker in Season 8 of The Walking Dead. Choosing to put himself down, it seems highly unlikely that he will ever appear in the original TV series, outside of flashbacks. However, with new things being planned within the same universe, the potential is there that Carl could feature in stories as yet untold from time jumps within The Walking Dead.

When asked specifically about filling in the blanks regarding backstory for previously lost characters, Gimple confirmed this is what they were hoping to do with new content.

“It’s awesome to be able to play with characters that we’ve lost, and it’s awesome to fill in some of the blanks,” Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, even though the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based has finished, readers still got a sneak peek into Carl’s life with some very special Christmas-themed artwork that had not previously been seen in the comic books. So, it seems that regardless of whether or not Carl will return to the TV series, his character will always pop up at some point within the universe.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.