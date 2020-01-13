Aussie Stunner Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Flawless Figure In Boxing Gear: ‘Could Probably Beat Up Your Boyfriend’

Tammy Hembrow is looking good and feeling good in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, the mother of two has an incredible body and she’s not afraid to show it off to her legion of fans. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, Hembrow proved that even boxing attire can be sexy.

In the stunning new photo op, the model got sweaty in a gym. She struck a pose in profile, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in french pigtail braids while rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. With her body gleaming from sweat, the model jabbed a punching bag with one hand, clenching her other hand at her side.

Hembrow appeared to be in her element, flaunting her killer figure in a sexy and workout-chic outfit that included a tiny white bra and short shorts. She showed off ample amounts of cleavage in the photo, as well as her taut tummy and toned legs. To complete the look, the social media sensation sported a pair of white ankle socks and white Nike sneakers.

In the caption, she joked that she could probably beat up “your boyfriend.”

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from taking notice. So far, it’s garnered over 144,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments.

Some of her fans took to the comments section to let her know that they wanted to purchase the outfit, while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her killer figure. A few more had no words at all. Instead, they chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Girl power! Your body looks incredible and I will definitely be purchasing that outfit,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Yesssssssss coming from a boxer I cant wait,” a second fan added along with a series of blue heart emoji.

“KAPOW! Tammy you are gorgeous,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow stunned in another hot outfit. That time, she posed with her two kiddos. The smokeshow showed off her killer figure in a pink crop top and a pair of matching sweats. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was posing with her two “besties.” Her son, Wolf, and daughter, Saskia, struck a pose beside her.