Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shiloh’s Memorial Prompts Questions & Tracy Shares Her Worries With Ned

There are juicy developments on the way with Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Willow will be asking questions as people gather for Shiloh’s mysterious memorial service. Not only that, but Tracy is about to fill Ned in on a potential ELQ battle and some fans suspect this will ultimately connect to Shiloh, too.

During Monday’s show, viewers watched as Tracy and Ned got a moment alone to talk. Ned wondered if his mother was about to launch an effort to take back control of ELQ, but she claimed that wasn’t the case. She did warn, however, that someone else was launching a takeover attempt.

Who could this be? General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps detail that the Quartermaine family will have to set aside their differences and come together to save their family’s legacy. The buzz has been that Tracy will have a big storyline with this return, and now it seems she is privy to some information that neither Ned nor Michael has about the company.

Fans have been waiting a while now to see Nelle reveal more about her secret marriage and the big payday she anticipated would come as a result of it. General Hospital spoilers have signaled that Shiloh may have been her mystery husband and that the unresolved issue regarding Oscar’s ELQ shares would be key to her payday.

Tracy's enigmatic return to Port Charles has kept all the Quartermaines on their toes since Christmas. But why has she come back, really?

An enlightening, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #JaneElliot pic.twitter.com/w1UaKvRhHi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 13, 2020

General Hospital spoilers note that Tracy will share more information with Ned during Tuesday’s show. Fans will certainly be interested to see what she knows and get insight into who thinks they can make a run for ELQ.

Across town, Michael, Jason, Willow, and others are gathering for the memorial service slated to be held for Shiloh. Nobody knows who is behind the memorial, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that Willow will ask someone else who attends if she was behind it.

Willow already asked her mother Harmony if she put it together, and she has wondered if perhaps Daisy put it together. It probably wasn’t Daisy who orchestrated this, but some fans have speculated that perhaps Nelle is behind this.

Spoilers have teased that Nelle would be shaking things up in some big ways this week, but could she have organized this memorial service? That might be a stretch considering she’s still jailed at Pentonville. General Hospital spoilers have revealed that she will be freed soon, but how and when aren’t known yet.

Some viewers have speculated that Shiloh could show up alive and ready to stun people. If he is still alive, setting up a memorial service as a way to reveal his return would be a pretty fitting stunt.

Fans may not know who is preparing to make a run for ELQ or who put together this memorial service, but it looks like answers are coming soon. General Hospital spoilers have promised that the baby swap bombshell will be dropping soon, and Tuesday’s show could lay some key groundwork to that finally happening.