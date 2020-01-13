Jojo Babie Flaunts Perky Derriere In Skintight Leggings

The model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Monday, January 13, Jojo Babie made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

The photo shows the Instagram model striking a seductive pose on a cement pathway, with palm trees in the background. She faced away from the camera and looked over her shoulder, while carrying a black drawstring gym bag from the supplement company 1st Phorm. Jojo steadied herself by holding onto a handrail, as she stood with her back arched and her legs spread apart. A black-and-blue water jug, also manufactured by 1st Phorm, can be seen to her right.

The 31-year-old flaunted her curvaceous figure in a black sports bra and a pair of skintight, gray leggings. The figure-hugging workout gear left little to the imagination and put her perky derriere on full display. The digital influencer accessorized the casual look with aviator sunglasses and white tennis shoes.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a middle part and tousled waves. Jojo did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation reminded her followers to hydrate. In addition, Jojo asked fans if they would be interested in working out with her. She also provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm.

Fans were quick to answer Jojo’s question in the comments section.

“Is that a trick question Jo!! Who’s gonna say no!! lol. Happy Monday!! @jojo_babie,” wrote one commenter, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

“I would love to be your workout partner,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Jojo’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“[You] are so beautiful and [your] body looks amazing,” gushed a fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always!!! So amazing!!” chimed in a different devotee.

Jojo engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Jojo has shown off her incredible curves. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content on Instagram, much to the delight of her 9.3 million followers. Recently, she uploaded a particularly provocative photo, in which she wore a yellow crop top and cheeky bikini bottoms on a sunny day at a beautiful beach. The post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.