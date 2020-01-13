Instagram Babe Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Barely-There Pink String Bikini

Lyna Perez put all of her enviable curves on full display wearing a tiny string bikini in her latest Instagram upload. The brunette babe shared the photo with her fans on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Lyna looks like a total smokeshow as she sports a pink string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The model is seen walking down the street in the racy two-piece as she serves up a seductive look for the camera.

Lyna nearly busted out of the barely-there bikini top, which boasted straps that crisscrossed under her chest and showcased her colossal cleavage. The model’s flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs were also spotlighted in the post.

Lyna wore her long, dark brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She posed with both of her hands entangled in her locks and a small smirk on her face.

The model wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a smoky eye shadow. She added shimmering highlighter and pink blush to her face, as well as a light pink gloss to her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the snap, some blue flowers and green shrubbery can be seen. A street and a large building is also visible behind her.

Many of Lyna’s over 4.4 million followers fell in love with the racy picture, clicking the like button more than 38,000 times and leaving over 1,000 comments in less than an hour after it went live on the network.

“Who told you you’re allowed to be this hot?” one of the model’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Lyna is the hottest and most awesome girl on the planet and everyone should be like Lyna cause she’s awesome,” another fan wrote.

“How can one be such a queen & a snack at the same time,” a third comment read.

“What gorgeous goddess… I want to marry you love!!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna showed off her booty in a tan string bikini just days before her pink barely-there two-piece photo.

The model smiled as she posed on a gorgeous beach with the ocean behind her as she flaunted her backside in the thong bottoms.

That post also proved to be a hit among Lyna Perez’s followers. To date, it has earned the busty model more than 140,000 likes and over 2,700 comments.