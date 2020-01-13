Mathilde Tantot & Daisy Keech ‘Fell From The Sky’ In Matching Cherry Bikinis

Mathilde Tantot & Daisy Keech teamed up on Monday to provide double the heat on Instagram. In a new photo posted on Mathilde’s Instagram account, the models rocked matching cherry-patterned bikinis as they posed poolside.

The photo showed Mathilde and Daisy standing beside a big pool surrounded by green trees. It looked to be a beautifully day as the models soaked up the sun in the tiniest white and cherry-printed thong bikinis. On the left, Daisy faced the camera and showed off her triangle-shaped top, which featured criss-crossed strings under her chest. The cups hardly contained Daisy’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

Daisy’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching string bottom. The strings on her sides sat high on her hips and emphasized the babe’s hourglass figure. In addition, her curvy thighs were also highlighted by the suit’s cut.

Daisy completed her look with silver hoop earrings and a natural makeup look that featured highlighter and light lip gloss. Her long, blond hair was pulled up in a messy ponytail, with some strands left out to frame her face.

Mathilde stood beside Daisy, but faced the other direction to show off the skimpy back of her bikini. Her perfectly round derrière was on full display in the minuscule thong, which rested on her hips and accentuated her curves.

Mathilde also wore a pair of silver hoops and highlighter, as well as a light pink color on her lips. She left her long, brown-and-blond hair down and it fell across her back in loose waves.

In the caption, Mathilde compared herself and Daisy to angels that fell from heaven.

The post garnered more than 200,000 likes and just over 570 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with the models’ fans. Many of Mathilde’s followers left praise for both babes in the comments section.

“Perfect booty workout motivation thank you babe,” one fan wrote.

“Sweetest beauty perfect dreamgirls wow,” another user added.

“They are the best IG girls and they cooperate with each other,” complimented a third person.

“Did y’all fall holding hands?” a fourth fan asked.

Daisy and Mathilde are both popular models on Instagram, so it’s no wonder why this photo garnered so much attention. Earlier this week, fans went crazy when Mathilde sported some sexy sweatpants and an ultra-tiny crop top with no bra. Daisy drew fans’ attention as well when she posed in a tight-fitting pair of tan sweatpants and a cropped tank top.