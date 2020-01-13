Kelsey Merritt Soaks Up The Sun In Sexy Leopard-Print Bikini In Cabo San Lucas

Kelsey Merritt is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the most recent photo shared on her page. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on the platform know, Merritt has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide variety of outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other scandalous ensembles as well.

In the most recent photo shared on her page, the beauty geotagged her location in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Merritt struck a pose outside with a beautiful palm tree and some flowers just at her back. The stunner appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the photo, wearing just a little bit of blush and clear lip gloss while letting her natural beauty shine through. She accessorized the ensemble with some gold hoop earrings.

The model put her amazing body on display, leaving little to the imagination as she rocked a leopard-print bikini top that showed generous views of her tanned cleavage. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was trying to soak up every last bit of sun before she flies to Tokyo tomorrow. The shot has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the photo has garnered over 67,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart. A few others simply dropped a line to wish Merritt a great trip.

“Wow amazing beautiful sexy love kisss big hug,” one follower raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning beauty with such lovely smile,” a second Instagrammer gushed along with a few flame emoji.

“Yeah, Tokyo is gonna be soooo cold now. I just got back from there a few weeks ago. It was on-off raining everyday. But hopefully, you guys get to experience good weather,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Merritt stunned in another hot photo while wearing another bikini. In the post, the model tagged herself in Manhattan Beach where she was lying on a towel with her beloved dog. She showed off her beautiful figure in a skimpy bikini and joked that it was winter in California. It comes as no surprise that the post earned over 100,000 likes.