Cameron Boyce’s Best Friend Karan Brar Honors Him With Poignant Tattoo In His Handwriting

The Disney Channel alum used a photo and a birthday letter for inspiration.

The best friend of late Disney star Cameron Boyce recently honored him with a special tattoo.

Karan Brar, Boyce’s Jessie co-star and real-life best friend, shared new photos to Instagram that reveal a large tattoo on his arm depicting an outline of the two friends and a sentence Cameron once wrote to him. The sentence, which reads “Your partner in crime, Cam,” is tattooed in the late Disney star’s handwriting.

Brar, who was Cameron’s roommate at the time of his death, also shared his inspiration: A photo of him and Cameron just ahead of The Descendants alum’s 19th birthday. The two friends are seated on top of a bench in the pic, which is duplicated in a Polaroid-style format for the tattoo. Brar also posted a piece of the letter from which Cameron’s handwriting was copied for the tattoo. The Disney star noted that Cameron wrote the letter to him for his 15th birthday.

It’s no surprise that fans and famous friends, including fellow Disney alums Debby Ryan and Sabrina Carpenter, hit the comments section of the post to react to Karan’s touching tattoo tribute to his beloved friend.

“That is stunning Karan,” wrote Cameron’s Descendants co-star Sarah Jeffrey.

“That’s so cute. I love it,” added Skai Jackson, who played Cameron’s TV sister on the sitcom Jessie.

“I felt this in my whole body,” fellow Descendants co-star Dove Cameron revealed.

Karan Brar is not the only one of Cameron’s close friends who have honored him with a tattoo. Last month, Cameron’s co-star Dove Cameron shared a video of her own touching remembrance of her friend. E! News posted a video of Dove revealing that her 11th tattoo was in honor pf Cameron. Dove explained she wanted to get a tattoo of “some type of firearm” but with a flower coming out of it as a symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements.

Dove went on to explain that just before his death, Cameron had started an organization called Wielding Peace in which influential people held things that resembled the shape of a gun, but then it would be “artistic or peaceful.”

“He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that’s really beautiful and I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate,” Dove explained.

Fans were devastated when 20-year-old Cameron Boyce died suddenly after suffering a seizure in his sleep in July. His family, friends, and co-stars have all spoken out in the months following his death, but some of them have chosen to honor his life with permanent reminders.