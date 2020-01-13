Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sticks Out Tongue & Goes Topless In Hot New Photo: ‘Mondays’

Danielle Knudson’s most recent social media share is driving her fans absolutely wild. As those who follow the Canadian beauty on Instagram know, Knudson is one of the hottest model in the industry, and she boasts a following of over 500,000 on the platform alone — a number that continues to climb by the day. In the most recent photo shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in another scandalous shot.

In the up-close and personal photograph, the model struck a pose against a white background, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. She playfully stuck her tongue out on the shot, showing off her beautiful facial features in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. For the occasion, she wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled as they fell down to her chest. A few loose strands fell around her face, and she appeared to be going for a beach wave look.

Knudson put both hands over her chest, covering the NSFW parts with an orange emoji. Also on display were her beautifully manicured nails. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, and the popularity continues to rise each minute.

So far the photo has racked up over 5,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over the NSFW aspect of it. A few more fans couldn’t find the words to express their emotions and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“A great breakfast snack. You are so stunning it hurts,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous, such a Goddess! And so yummy,” a second follower raved along with a few heart-eye emoji.

“This just made Monday morning so much better,” another fan added.

“What a beautiful face, those brown eyes,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another scandalous social media share. In the snapshot, the model left virtually nothing to the imagination, as she went totally naked in the photo, which allowed her to show off her toned and tanned body in the process. Like most of her photos do, that one earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 5,000 likes in addition to well over 70 comments.