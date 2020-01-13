Vale Genta Flaunts Incredible Figure In Black Crop Top

The social media star sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

Vale Genta started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post Monday. The pictures, taken by professional photographer Jess Spohr, show the 22-year-old posing in front of an off-white wall on a sunny day.

For the snaps, Vale flaunted her fabulous figure in an asymmetrical black crop top and a pair of high-rise, button-fly jeans from Madewell. The revealing ensemble put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The former Vine star accessorized the casual outfit with a pair of hoop earrings, numerous rings, and a silver watch.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in a middle part and tousled waves. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the digital influencer gazed into the camera while she leaned against the wall with her arms at her sides. For the following picture, Vale put her hands in the front pockets of her jeans, tilting her chin down and dropped her gaze as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation wrote an empowering message about building self-confidence, noting that her followers should “believe in [themselves] as much as” they do their astrological signs.

Many of Vale’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Ugh [you are] so beautiful it’s not [okay],” one fan wrote.

“You’re [really] hot god [sic] bless you,” a different devotee said, adding a red heart and a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“[You] have the [perfect] body dear,” added another commenter.

“What a cute queen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photos. Instead of words, they left trails of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the Guilty Party actress

Vale engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 32,000 likes.

The Florida native is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, the blond bombshell drove her fans wild by uploading a picture of herself in a skimpy gray bikini as she held onto her cat, Cheetopuff. That post has been liked more than 100,000 times since it was shared.