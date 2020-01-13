Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Of Michelle Carter, Teen Who Encouraged Her Friend To Commit Suicide

The case could have had profound First Amendment implications.

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Massachusetts woman who, as a teenager, encouraged her friend to commit suicide and was sentenced to 15 months in jail because of it, NBC News reports. The announcement means that her conviction will stand.

Carter is currently behind bars, serving a 15-month sentence after having reported to prison in February 2019. Carter had been sentenced earlier, but her sentence had been stayed multiple times as the case worked its way up through the courts. However, on February 11, 2019, Carter began serving the sentence, even as the case was being appealed all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in 2014, when Carter was 17, she encouraged her friend, Conrad Roy, to commit suicide.

The two teens had met in 2012 while their families were on vacation, although their “relationship,” such as it was, consisted mostly of exchanging text messages with each other. They only saw each other in-person a few times over the course of a couple of years, even though their families lived only a few miles apart.

Conrad, who had a history of depression and psychiatric treatment, took his life on July 13, 2014, asphyxiating himself via carbon monoxide poisoning by running a hose from his truck’s exhaust to his cab, and sealing the windows.

johnhain / Pixabay

During his suicide, Conrad and Michelle exchanged text messages, in which Michelle urged the young man to go through with hit. At one point, Conrad suggested he was going to call it off, but Michelle told him, in a phone call, to get back into the truck.

Conrad later died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Michelle, for her part, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Her attorneys argued that the First Amendment’s free speech protections meant that she could not be criminally liable for mere words.

“Carter neither provided Roy with the means of his death nor physically participated in his suicide,” her lawyers argued.

Judge Lawrence Moniz of the Bristol County Juvenile Court of Massachusetts disagreed, however, and sentenced the teen two two-and-a-half-years, with 15 months to be served in the Bristol County House of Corrections, the rest of the balance suspended, and five years of probation to be served.

Carter’s team continued to appeal the case.

With the Supreme Court having declined to hear her case, Carter will now be required to complete her sentence, barring an early release.