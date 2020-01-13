Donald Trump Says ‘Everybody Knows’ Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is ‘Dead’

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has gone on the offensive against Bernie Sanders after a script allegedly from his campaign took aim at the Massachusetts senator. While Sanders denies approving the leaked memo, Warren’s campaign appears to be seizing on the opportunity to attack his campaign.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Donald Trump is using the opening to take shots at Warren’s “dead” campaign, Breitbart reports.

“Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth ‘Pocahontus’ Warren,” Trump tweeted. “Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”

The memo suggested that Warren has electability problems due to her alleged appeal to “elites.” It pointed to Sanders’ broad coalition of support and claimed that ⁠ — unlike Warren ⁠ — he would be able to draw a diverse base of new voters to take on Trump.

The president has kept a close eye on Warren’s campaign throughout the 2020 Democratic primary and expressed surprise that she was able to surge in the polls following her DNA test results that revealed her scant Native American heritage.

More recently, Trump addressed Warren at a campaign rally last week in Ohio.

“I came up with this great name. I came up with a lot of different stuff. I said she was a total fraud, and everybody believed me, and she went down. Then she started coming up. Then she went down.”

A) The Warren campaign is cynically using an unsubstantiated (and not damning) document to attack Sanders and fundraise. B) The Warren campaign is prone to overreacting to minor things in a pretty clean campaign, which doesn't bode well for Trump-style attacks. B is far worse. pic.twitter.com/QLTSnS7edf — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) January 13, 2020

Warren’s decline is speculated by some to be linked to her embrace of Medicare for All, while others suggest it is due to her equivocating on the issue. Regardless, Trump appears to be more threatened by Sanders, who has continued to surge in the polls in recent weeks, BuzzFeed News reported. While Trump has traditionally reserved his attacks and opposition research for Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, he appears to be shifting his energy to the Vermont senator.

Sanders has reportedly positioned himself as a fighter for the working class that can peel away some disaffected voters from Trump, who beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by appealing to this very base of voters.

Mike Casca, the Sanders campaign’s communications director, spoke to BuzzFeed News and implied that Sanders threatens Trump because the 78-year-old politician has spent his life standing with working-class Americans. Casca claims that Sanders will use the general election to remind this base that Trump has failed them and lied about protecting their interests during his 2016 campaign.