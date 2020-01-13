Kinsey Wolanski Looks Stunning In Bikini Top On Beach, Teases Love For The Camera

Model Kinsey Wolanski just shared a new pair of photos via her Instagram page and her fans are going wild over the new shots. The blond bombshell teased that sometimes she likes to be behind the camera, but her fans quickly expressed their appreciation for both her beachwear and her willingness to have some photos taken as she snapped a few herself.

On Monday, Kinsey posted two new photos on Instagram and the geotag noted they were taken in Laguna Beach, California. The 23-year-old model and prankster held a camera in one hand as she stood on the beach. In the first photo, she smiled toward the photographer.

Kinsey’s long, blond hair was swept over her head and cascaded over one shoulder as the breeze caught a few wisps. The model kept her makeup palette simple, looking virtually makeup-free but stunningly gorgeous.

She wore a white gauzy pair of pants and a tiny bikini top for her trip to the beach. The ensemble gave her an opportunity to showcase her flat tummy and flaunt a lot of cleavage. Kinsey’s top left little to the imagination and her followers seemingly loved the casual beach look.

The blond bombshell shot to Instagram stardom after her stunt running on to the field during the final game of the Champions League a while back. The attention she garnered after that helped her grow her following to 3.4 million fans and they showed no hesitation in showing their love for her new post.

More than 190,000 people liked the upload in the first hour after Kinsey had initially shared it and more than 1,100 comments added up right away as well.

“Perfection at its finest!” praised one of Kinsey’s fans.

“Kinsey you are very beautiful,” noted another follower.

“Wow stunning beauty,” complimented a third social media user.

“You always look beautiful and sexy,” a fourth fan declared.

Kinsey’s two photos were not all that different from one another, although the second one was a full-length shot. In that photo, Kinsey gazed off into the distance and her blond locks were blowing a bit more in the wind.

The model appeared to have one hand lightly clasping the waistband of her flowy pants in this second shot as the camera remained in her other hand. The pants covered Kinsey’s long legs, but they were sheer enough to give fans a tease of her fit physique.

These photos were relatively tame in comparison to many of Kinsey’s posts, but they were immediately favorites among her fans. The prankster and model shares fresh content quite regularly and her followers certainly will be anxious to see what comes next.