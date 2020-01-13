‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Edwards Shares First Photos Of Daughter Stella

Mackenzie Edwards, wife of Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards, welcomed their baby girl on New Year’s Day. Now, the couple is sharing the first photos of their baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Mackenzie shared three photos which showed baby Stella Rhea with her parents as well as her three older brothers.

The first photo showed Ryan holding his daughter and looking down at her. Mackenzie is standing behind the two and has her left arm around Ryan. Mackenzie is looking down lovingly at baby Stella. In the second photo, Ryan is sitting in a chair and Mackenzie is sitting beside him. Ryan is holding Stella while Mackenzie is holding their son, Jagger, who they welcomed in October 2018. On the floor in front of them are 11-year-old Bentley, who Ryan shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie’s son Hudson from a previous relationship. The two boys are being playful and the family dog is even in the photo joining in on the fun. The final photo shows Ryan holding Stella, but the photo is taken at an angle so that Stella’s full face is shown. She is wearing an adorable white onesie decorated with orange flowers, and she is wearing a white bow on her head.

With the photos, Mackenzie included a sweet caption.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

The photo had received over 33,000 likes within the first two hours of being posted to social media, and the comments section was filled with positive comments.

“She’s so beautiful! And will always be protected by 3 older brothers!” one commenter wrote including a heart emoji along with a smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another comment read, “Bless her heart with THREE older brothers” with a red heart emoji.

“What a beautiful blessing,” another fan commented with a red heart emoji before adding, “congrats to your family” with another red heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards’ dad Larry Edwards confirmed that Mackenzie had given birth on New Year’s Day. While MTV had initially planned on being there to capture the birth, Mackenzie ended up having baby Stella earlier than expected. They were expecting baby Stella to make her debut sometime after January 3, which just so happens to be Ryan’s birthday. However, it looks like she decided she wanted to come earlier.