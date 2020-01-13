Australian Hottie Brooke Evers Smiles As She Rocks Neon Cupped Bikini On Her Birthday

Brooke Evers looked like a total smoke show as she showcased her curves for her most recent Instagram photo on Monday, in which she showed her fans that she spent her birthday in a bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, Brooke is seen standing on the beach in a neon yellow cupped bikini. The tiny two-piece boasted thin spaghetti straps and flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, muscular arms, flat tummy, and toned abs. The blond bombshell’s curvy hips and lean legs were also visible in the photo.

Brooke wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder. Some strands blew in her face as she beamed a huge smile for the shot.

The model sported sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a smoky eyeshadow look in the picture. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and some peach-colored blush to complete her glam birthday appearance.

In the caption of the photo, Brooke revealed that it’s her birthday and that she feels happy to be another year older, calling her life “EPIC.” Behind her, a stunning ocean with rolling waves can be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

Many of the Aussie’s 585,000 followers offered their support for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 9,300 times and leaving over 200 comments in less than 24 hours after the photo was uploaded to the network.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful I hope you are gonna have massive party and having memories of this day,” one of Brooke’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Brookey! You are a great person & everybody loves you!” another fan remarked.

“Happy birthday beautiful Brooke so gorgeous in green you’re still a smokin hot YOUNG thang. I hope it was as beautiful as you and all your wishes come true,” a third social media user gushed.

“Happy Birthday! Hope you are having an amazing day! Hope you get everything you hope for! You deserve it!” commented a fourth fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just two days before her neon cupped two-piece post, Brooke got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a skimpy black bikini. She sat on her knees on the beach for the shot and dug her toes into the white sand as the ocean waves rolled in behind her.

That post has been a popular one among Brooke’s fans, as well. To date, the snap has raked in over 12,000 likes and more than 160 comments for the gorgeous model.