Christie Brinkley Sizzles In Silky Purple Bikini In Smoking Hot ‘Cosmopolitan’ Throwback

Christie Brinkley is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram are well aware, the model shares a wide-range of current shots in addition to throwback ones. Each and every post gets her fans talking. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the bombshell stunned in another sexy ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the model told her fans that the shot was taken back in 1977, noting that it caused “quite a stir.” In the image itself, the beauty appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine where she struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. For the occasion, she showed off her killer figure in a sexy purple silk bikini that featured a tiny top and high-cut bottoms, offering generous views of her taut tummy and toned legs.

Brinkley ran both hands through her hair, wearing her long locks curled and down. She accessorized the look with a pair of dainty silver hoop earrings and showed off her beautiful facial features in a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s garnering a ton of attention from her fans already.

So far, the photo has racked up over 400 likes in addition to over a dozen comments. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let the model know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more fans had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji. A handful of other Instagram users let Brinkley know that they loved the message she gave in the caption of the shot.

“I’m glad the image of women has shifted too!” one fan commented.

“I remember that cover. Beautiful. Agree….being healthy, living healthy, loving yourself is huge!! God didn’t make a single mistake in His creation. Wishing you and your family a wonderful 2020,” a second added, along with a few smiley face emoji.

“Beautiful then, even more beautiful now,” another wrote with a red heart and flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell dropped jaws in another sexy look, that time while promoting her Bellissima Prosecco line. She showed off a little bit of skin in a beautiful, off-the-shoulder brown dress that had white polkadots all over and accentuated her tiny waist.