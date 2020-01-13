Fitness Model Laura Amy Shows Off Ample Cleavage In New ‘Up-Close’ Selfie

Australian bombshell Laura Amy rocked a white bikini on Instagram today, showing off her toned figure and assets. The model’s bikini top featured a classic triangle cut that had colorful Playboy bunny prints and thin straps tied over her neck and around her back. The bikini bottoms matched, with the same thin straps tied on each side of her waist.

The fitness hottie showed an up-close photo of herself; her amazing figure was on full display in the sexy ensemble. The stunner nearly spilled out of the tiny bra, revealing plenty of cleavage for fans, as well as her toned and tanned abs. To accessorize her look, Laura rocked two gold necklaces and a pair of big hoop earrings. The post has only been live for a short time, but it’s already earned the social media influencer a ton of attention from her followers.

The model appeared to be the mastermind behind the photo, snapping the selfie at a downward angle and showing off her gorgeous figure in the process. For the beautiful look, the stunner wore her long, dark tresses down and straight, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included perfectly groomed eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, bronzer, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The latest post has racked up over 14,000 likes and more than 350 comments — a number that continues to grow by the minute. Some of Laura’s admirers took to the photo to gush over how amazing she looks, while numerous others raved over her stunning figure. A few followers had no words and simply commented on the shot with a combination of emoji. Aside from English, other comments were in Spanish, French, and Italian — proving that Laura has fans all over the globe.

“Absolutely gorgeous and sexy as ever and that body is just phenomenal!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You were born to wear bikinis, it is obvious,” one follower raved, adding a flame and a red heart emoji.

“Just keep moving forward and don’t give a sh*t about what anybody thinks. Do what you have to do, for you,” wrote a follower.

“Body goals,” said a fourth Instagram user.

It seems like Laura has been treating her fans with sultry snapshots regularly. Yesterday, she added a tantalizing display on her feed while rocking a pewter triangle-style bikini top and tight denim shorts, The Inquisitr reported.

According to the report, the sexy ensemble from online retail giant Fashion Nova provided abundant cleavage for her fans to see.