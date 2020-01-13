Kelly Gale Slays In A Bold Bikini Top While Sipping A Cocktail On A Boat

Kelly Gale got her 1.2 million Instagram followers’ week off to a good start when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that are proving hard to ignore.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s social media upload Monday included a total of four steamy shots of her enjoying a beautiful day out on a boat. The shots capture the babe lounging on the vessel’s plush leather seats with a cocktail in her hand and a magazine in her lap as the golden sun spilled over her gym-honed figure.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kelly’s certainly did not disappoint. The Swedish bombshell looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Kelly slayed in the skimpy, halter-style bikini top from Bamba Swim that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The garment boasted a colorful, abstract pattern that was enough to turn a few heads — though the babe’s NSFW showing of skin seemed to have already done the job. The number’s tiny, triangle-shaped cups and plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A ring detail in the middle of the top drew even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, Kelly opted to cover up with a pair of white capri pants that popped against her tan glow. In a few of the photos, the babe spread her legs wide to give fans a glimpse at her pert derriere and sculpted thighs, which were clearly defined by the bottom’s clingy fabric. The waistband of the garment was fastened high up on Kelly’s hips to highlight her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her ensemble, the brunette beauty sported a chain bracelet, thick hoop earrings, and a large statement ring. Her dark tresses were worn down in messy waves. She wore a minimal combination of makeup to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her eye-popping, quadruple-Instagram update.

The upload earned over 16,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, leaving compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful Kelly! You make my Monday’s better,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “goals.”

“So sexy,” commented a third.

Kelly often dazzles her followers with her revealing swimwear looks. Recently, she flaunted her killer curves on Instagram in an impossibly tiny blue bikini that exposed an eyeful of underboob. The skin-baring ensemble proved popular. It has earned more than 73,000 likes.