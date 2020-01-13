Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Curves In Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Model Sara Underwood is known for taking her 9.3 million followers along with her on her adventures and likes to show off her fabulous figure while doing so. On Monday, she took them back in time when she flaunted her figure wearing a crop top and a pair of ripped jeans while using a payphone.

The beauty stood next to the old piece of tech that was inside a wooden “booth” near a fence in front a patch of forest. The top of the booth was covered with a thick moss, making it appear that it had been there for a long while.

Sara looked chic and sexy in her retro outfit. Her long-sleeved crop top had a brown snakeskin pattern. It tied just below her breasts, giving her fans a peek at her flat abs. The beauty’s jeans were a high-rise fit with rips in the knees, flared legs, and frayed hems.

Sara’s update consisted of two snaps that showed her standing at the phone booth. She flirted with the camera while holding the receiver up to her face.

One picture showed her from a close range as she stood with her back to the camera at a slight angle. She turned to flash a smile for the lens while putting her booty on display in her jeans. Her abs and a peek of her bare back were visible.

The second photo captured all of Sara’s body as she faced the camera with one hand in her pocket. The beauty struck a pose with one hip out, calling attention to her curvy hips. While the high-neck top didn’t reveal any cleavage, it did cling to her chest, outlining her bust. She closed her eyes while sticking out her tongue in a flirty manner.

Sara wore her hair down in waves with the sides pulled back. She appeared to go light on the makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption, she joked about the last time she used a payphone while mentioning the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Many of her followers said they hadn’t seen a phone booth in ages. Others told her they loved seeing her in the casual outfit.

“My favorite; you are an awesome amazing beautiful woman!!! Thank u,” one follower commented.

“Looking so beautiful and so cute,” a second admirer wrote.

“It doesn’t matter what your [sic] wearing your [sic] still sexy,” gushed a third fan.

Sara does have a way of looking sexy in just about everything she wears. Last month, she rocked a pair of jeans and a sheer top, much to the delight of her followers.