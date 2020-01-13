Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her skimpy swimwear.

On Monday, January 13, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a series of sultry snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Houston, Texas, show the 29-year-old posing in front of a textured exterior wall. She sizzled in a white string bikini from the clothing retailer BOUTINE Los Angeles. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Niece accessorized the sexy look with numerous woven bracelets.

For the casual photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty styled her long locks in voluminous waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The glamorous application included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Niece turned her body away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. She raked her fingers through her hair and looked over her shoulder as she flashed her beautiful smile. For the following photo, the social media sensation faced forward and lowered her gaze. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display in the tiny two-piece. Fans were also able to get a glimpse of the black ink pistol tattoos on her pelvic area.

In the caption, the digital influencer listed her special skills, which included being skin cancer free, making those who take pictures with her appear tan in comparison, and playing the kazoo.

Many of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You literally have a perfect body… I kinda hate you… if I could just pick my jaw up first that would be great,” wrote a fan.

“Shape like a goddess and hotter than lava,” added a different devotee.

“Goodness gracious you are divine. Loving your tattoos,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

One follower, however, wanted clarification of whether mastering the kazoo should be considered a “skill or a talent.”

Niece was quick to respond to the comment.

“In my case, it is a god-given [sic] gift, as I found out in Sunday school when I was 5,” quipped the Instagram model.

The provocative post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 36,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Texas native has shown off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a particularly tantalizing photo, in which she wore a black lace lingerie set. That photo has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.