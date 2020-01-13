Queen Elizabeth ‘Entirely Supportive’ Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Decision To Step Down From Royal Roles

Queen Elizabeth just released an unprecedented statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The comments come on the heels of a crisis talks summit between Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry at her residence in Sandringham. Many royal watchers viewed this meeting as a major referendum on the future of the redheaded prince and his former Suits actress wife.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the queen said in a statement, as reported by People.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she added.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” she continued.

The queen emphasized that another major part of the reason behind Harry and Meghan’s move was that the Sussex duo did not want to be reliant on public funds.

The queen added that because of this, she would respect their decision.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.,” she stated.

In her conclusion, the queen cautioned that though there was still much to discuss about the “complex” issues, she hoped that a final resolution would be reached in the next few days.

Though no more details of the arrangement have been released, many fans of the Sussexes will be cheering upon hearing the news that Harry and Meghan seem to be getting much of what they had wanted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two shocked both the monarchy and the world when they posted their declaration on Instagram, detailing that they were planning to step down as full-time royals.

They couple cited their desire to live both in North America and the United Kingdom as one of the primary reasons for the decision and plotted their escape from the monarchy during a six-week break from royal duties in Vancouver, Canada.

The couple both have ties to Canada on an individual basis. Meghan lived in Toronto for seven years while filming Suits and Harry had done numerous engagements in the country, due to its status as a Commonwealth nation.

Though Canada was mentioned by the queen in her statement and is the current location for both Meghan and Archie, there have been rumors that the couple are eventually eyeing to settle in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles. However, the duke and duchess are allegedly waiting for President Donald Trump to leave office before making any concrete plans.