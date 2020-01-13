‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller Flaunts Her Figure In New Instagram Post

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is one of the women vying for Peter Weber’s final rose this winter. Early spoilers suggest that she will be stirring up some drama during this journey, and her latest Instagram post seems to give her followers a hint of the sass that is on the way.

Viewers got to see a fair amount of this contestant during the premiere of The Bachelor, and spoilers suggest that she’ll be sticking around for a while. Her initial introduction to Peter included a saucy line about her dry sense of humor, and it looks as if that style of wit carries over to her social media pages as well.

On Sunday, Victoria uploaded a photo of herself to her Instagram page that got The Bachelor fans buzzing. The snap showed her kneeling on the floor next to her couch, with her phone in her hand. In the caption, she quipped about a special someone reading her text, and the saucy caption wasn’t the only enticing thing about the photo.

Victoria was wearing what appeared to be a black sports bra and a form-fitting pair of Levi jeans. She was photographed at an angle from behind, with her long, dark hair cascading down her back. Only a bit of Victoria’s profile could be seen in this shot; her eyes were seemingly cast down toward the phone.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native was barefoot in this photo and had her midriff bared as well. Her Instagram followers immediately noticed her pert derriere and slim waist, and even some fellow The Bachelor contestants praised her jaw-dropping figure.

“Hey can I have yo bod?!” teased Hannah Ann Sluss, the lady who received Peter’s first impression rose during The Bachelor premiere.

Hannah Ann also commented on how Victoria’s photo represented everyday goals. Some of Victoria’s followers noted that they think she looks a lot like Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell or Keeping Up with the Kardashians bombshell Kylie Jenner.

“Ok, over you. Done, deceased, giving up,” praised fellow The Bachelor contestant Sydney Hightower.

“*immediately posts thirst trap w caption about being a strong independent woman*,” teased Sarah Coffin, another one of Peter’s ladies.

“Also v rude of u to post this booty shot after my last post now i look deflated THANKS VICTORIA,” Sarah added.

The Bachelor spoilers from blogger Reality Steve have teased that Peter really seems to take a liking to Victoria. He’s also noted that she’ll be involved in some intriguing twists and turns over the next couple of months.

If this sultry Instagram post of Victoria’s is any sign of her bold personality and what’s to come as she goes after Peter’s final rose on The Bachelor this season, it looks like fans will be doing plenty of buzzing about her.