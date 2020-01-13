Donald Trump Says It ‘Doesn’t Really Matter’ If Qassem Soleimani Actually Posed Imminent Threat

A conversation about what evidence the United States had to justify its attack of Iranian military leader Qasssem Soleimani has had people on both sides of the aisle wondering how imminent the threat that Soleimani allegedly posed was. Now, President Donald Trump is arguing that “it doesn’t really matter” if there was an impending threat because Soleimani had a “horrible past.”

According to The Hill, Trump pushed back against claims by his own Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the threat wasn’t as imminent as it had originally been described and that his team all agreed on the reasoning behind the decision.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ’eminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement,” Trump said. “The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

The president ordered a drone airstrike against Soleimani while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Iran immediately vowed to retaliate. United States and international foreign policy experts voiced concern that Trump had triggered a dangerous situation in the region.

A few days after the attack, politicians publicly questioned whether the administration had the evidence that it claimed to have about an imminent attack being planned by Soleimani.

On Sunday, Esper said that though he believed that there was an element of planning in place, he didn’t see any intelligence that supported the claim that Iran was ready to launch four attacks against U.S. embassies as Trump had previously claimed.

When asked to clarify what he meant, Esper said that he hadn’t seen evidence to support the president’s claim.

“I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Esper responded. “What I’m saying is I share the presidents’ view.”

Esper clarified by explaining that he did share Trump’s opinion that there “probably and could’ve been attacks against additional embassies” in the future at some time, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“That’s why I deployed thousands of American paratroopers to the Middle East to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad and other sites throughout the region,” Esper said.

Trump went so far with his recent tweets as to accuse Democrats of celebrating Soleimani, he included an image of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi wearing traditional Iranian garb while standing in front of an Iranian flag.