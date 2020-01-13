Savannah Chrisley Shares Sweet Series Of Photo For Her Mom’s Birthday: ‘Thank You For All That You Are’

Savannah Chrisley loves her mom — and her most recent Instagram post is proving it. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Savannah regularly shares glimpses into her life with her legion of fans. These posts include images of projects that she is working on, as well as photos from her personal life. In her most recent post, the beauty paid tribute to the most important woman in her life — her mother, Julie Chrisley.

In the caption of the image, the reality star told fans that it was her mother’s birthday. She went on to list all of the reasons why she loves her mom so much. Along with the cute caption, the 22-year-old shared a number of photos of herself and her mother together.

In the first snapshot of the series, the mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they looked straight into the camera. Savannah looked beautiful in a black baseball cap and a grey hooded sweatshirt with a puffy black jacket. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail and rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Julie also looked bundled up for the cold in a brown jacket. Like her daughter, she sported a beautiful application of makeup and wore her long locks straight and down.

In the second photo in the deck, Savannah and Julie posed in a car with Todd Chrisley — and the trio was all smiles. The next photo in the series showed a throwback of Julie and Savannah from when Savannah was little. The last slide was a selfie that was similar to the first.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earning the blond beauty plenty of attention. It has racked up over 67,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments.

Some of Savannah’s fans took to the post to let the reality star know that she looks amazing while countless others dropped a line to wish Julie a happy birthday. A few more just chimed in to let the blond beauties know that they are big fans.

“Your family makes me smile much love and respect cheers,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Happy Birthday to your beautiful mom!! I hope she continues to have many more happy and healthy years ahead!! God Bless!” another chimed in.

“Y’all look like sisters both beautiful! Happy birthday Julie,” one more commented.